Teacher suspended for making objectionable remarks against PM, Adityanath

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-03-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 00:14 IST
Teacher suspended for making objectionable remarks against PM, Adityanath
An assistant teacher was suspended on Friday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials here said.

District Basic Education Officer Praveen Kumar Tiwari has suspended Ajit Yadav of the composite school in the Bahria development block, they said.

According to the suspension order issued by Tiwari, Yadav was found actively participating in public relations, public meetings and campaigning of a political party in the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The order said that despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force and being a government employee, Yadav shared the dais with political persons and spread political propaganda.

Along with this, he has also been found making objectionable remarks against public representatives holding constitutional posts, the order stated.

In a video, Yadav is seen campaigning and making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Modi and Adityanath in a public meeting of a political party before the assembly elections. The basic education officer suspended him after examining the video, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

