Meta exec Clegg says speech changes

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's head of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company's changes on speech in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will only apply in Ukraine itself.

He said in a statement on Friday that the policies were "focused on protecting people's rights to speech as an expression of self-defense in reaction to a military invasion of their country."

He said the company had "no quarrel with the Russian people" and there was not a change on hate speech "as far as the Russian people are concerned." He said the changes were temporary and the situation would be kept under review.

