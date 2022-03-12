Zambia's former president Rupiah Banda dies aged 85

Former Zambian President Rupiah Banda, 85, died on Friday after a battle with colon cancer, his son told Reuters.

"He died around 1900 hours today," said his son Andrew, Banda's second eldest child, confirming the death.

Banda, Zambia's fourth president, who was in power from 2008 to 2011, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and had been receiving medical treatment.

