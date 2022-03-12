Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said his country had reached a "strategic turning point" in the war with Russia, but Russian forces widened their bombardment of cities and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on the capital Kyiv. FIGHTING * Ukraine said neighbour Belarus could be planning to invade its territory and accused Russia of trying to drag its ally into the war by staging air attacks on Belarus from Ukrainian air space. * Russian President Putin has approved up to 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East being deployed alongside Russian-backed separatists. ECONOMY AND SANCTIONS * U.S. President Biden opened a new attack on Russia's economy, joining with allies to hit Moscow on trade and shut down development funds, and announcing a ban on imports of Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds. * The United States will revoke Russia's "most favoured nation status" U.S. House Speaker Pelosi said. Other G7 nations and the European Union are expected to follow. FACEBOOK * Russia opened a criminal case against Facebook's parent Meta Platforms and moved to designate it as an "extremist organisation"; The social network temporarily relaxed its hate speech rules to allow calls for violence against "Russian invaders" in the context of the war and will only apply to Ukraine.

DIPLOMACY * Putin said talks between Moscow and Ukraine were held practically every day and cited "certain positive shifts" without elaborating. * Finland's President Niinisto discussed in a call with Putin the need for humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, his office said. * The United Nations said it had no evidence Ukraine had a biological weapons program while Washington and its allies accused Russia of spreading the unproven claim as a possible prelude to launching its own biological or chemical attacks. EVACUATIONS * Russia promised another ceasefire to allow evacuations from the port of Mariupol as well as Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv, but while almost 40,000 managed to leave other cities, all previous attempts to reach Mariupol have failed. * Over 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the U.N., around half of them children. NUCLEAR FACILITIES * All Ukrainian nuclear power stations are operating normally, state company Energoatom said, but European development lender EBRD voiced its concern over the Chernobyl site and its power supply problems following a takeover by Russian forces. (Compiled by Tomasz Janowski, Hugh Lawson, Frances Kerry and Grant McCool)

