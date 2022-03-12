AAP's Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor to stake claim to form govt
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann met Governor Banwarilal Purohit Saturday to stake claim to form the new government in the state.
Mann reached the Raj Bhawan here around 10:30 am. Mann was elected the AAP's legislature party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday.
The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its candidates defeated several stalwarts, including the outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh.
AAP's Bhagwant Mann says he will take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkarkalan, not in Raj Bhawan.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi submits resignation to governor following Congress defeat in assembly polls.