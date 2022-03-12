Left Menu

PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat held a roadshow in Gandhinagar's Dahegam.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-03-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 11:55 IST
Visuals from PM Modi's roadshow in Gandhinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat held a roadshow in Gandhinagar's Dahegam. Riding in an open jeep decked with floral garlands, PM Modi was seen waving at people during his roadshow which attracted a huge crowd in the city.

The roadshow culminated in Gandhinagar's Lavad area where the Prime Minister will deliver the first Convocation address of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) as the Chief Guest. The PM tweeted this morning that a building in the university will be dedicated to the nation. Today evening he is scheduled to declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion according to the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi's visit to the poll-bound state kicked off on Friday with a mega roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, Kamalam, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad. Further, the Prime Minister addressed a Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad and then met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar yesterday. He also chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to discuss the ongoing infrastructure up-gradation measures in the district.

The PM's visit comes in the wake of the victory of the BJP in four out of the 5 states in which Assembly elections was held. The party retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. BJP and its allies won 255 seats in 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, while in Uttarakhand it won 47 seats out of 70 seats; in Goa it won 20 seats out of 40 and in Manipur the ruling BJP coalition won 31 seats out of 60. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party swept to victory on 92 out of the 117 assembly seats

Gujarat is heading into Assembly elections later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

