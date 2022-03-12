DMK urges Pondy govt to convene state level Planning Board to ensure full fledged budget

The opposition DMK has called on the Chief Minister N Rangasamy headed NDA government here to convene without any further delay the State level Planning Board to finalise full fledged budget of Puducherry for the fiscal 2022-23.

Leader of the opposition R Siva said in a release that Puducherry had been witnessing adoption of only vote on account during last 10 years without full fledged budget for any fiscal year.

''This is a wrong step and the present AINRC headed government which includes BJP as one of the constituents in the government should ensure full fledged budget is adopted on the floor of the Assembly,'' Siva said.

The DMK leader said only a few days were left for the next fiscal and hence steps should be taken expeditiously to finalise the budget for the incoming fiscal.

He said that with the NDA being in power in the Centre the Chief Minister of Puducherry should hold discussions with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to finalise full budget for Puducherry.

Prior to that the State level Planning Board should be convened to enlist the views of members of different political parties on the budget requirements of the departments.

Siva alleged that most of the departments had not spent even 40 percent of the funds allocated during 2021-2022 and finalising the budget allocations in the fiscal 2022-2023 by holding discussions with the officials would only hamper development.

Siva said already some outfits were holding agitations alleging that funds meant for welfare of people were being diverted or were not spent by the departments. ''All these grievances could be prevented if full fledged budget and review meeting by Planning Board were ensured,'' he said.

