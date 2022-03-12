Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: BJP govt likely to take oath after Holi

Days after the BJP retained power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, the swearing-in ceremony, sources said, of the new government is likely to take place after Holi.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-03-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 13:11 IST
Uttar Pradesh: BJP govt likely to take oath after Holi
Uttar Pradesh's acting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrates after BJP wins in UP polls (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the BJP retained power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, the swearing-in ceremony, sources said, of the new government is likely to take place after Holi. Uttar Pradesh's acting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Delhi on Sunday, sources added. He will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Adityanath on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. Following the massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow.

Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections. Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022