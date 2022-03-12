Is Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel being made next Delhi LG: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a cryptic tweet on Saturday, asking if Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K Patel is being made the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Anil Baijal is the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

''Is Mr Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshdweep, being made the next LG of Delhi?'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Baijal, a 1969-batch UT cadre officer, was appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016.

Patel, who served as the home minister of Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister, took charge as Lakshadweep administrator in December 2020.

