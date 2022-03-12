Left Menu

ECI lifts Model Code of Conduct with immediate effect

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has lifted the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with immediate effect, which came into force on January 8, 2022 with the announcement of the schedule for Assembly Elections.

ANI | Chandigarh, (Punjab) | Updated: 12-03-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 15:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Disclosing this here today, the Chief Electoral Officer Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said that the ECI issued a letter to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, in this regard. In written communication, the ECI has stated that now the results in respect of General Elections to State Legislative Assembly of Punjab have been declared. Consequently, the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect, Raju added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

