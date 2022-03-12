Left Menu

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to arrive in Sangrur today

After meeting singer Manmohan Waris in Mohali, Punjab Chief Ministerial-designate Bhagwant Mann will reach his home town in Punjab's Sangrur today.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-03-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 15:49 IST
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to arrive in Sangrur today
Punjab Chief Ministerial-designate Bhagwant Mann (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After meeting singer Manmohan Waris in Mohali, Punjab Chief Ministerial-designate Bhagwant Mann will reach his home town in Punjab's Sangrur today. He met singer Manmohan Waris, part of the famous Waris Brothers, in Mohali.

Mann's swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 16 at the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Narinder Kaur Bharaj won from the Sangrur Assembly constituency. He defeated Vijay Inder Singla of Congress in Punjab Assembly Elections.

Mann on Saturday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to stake a claim to form the government in the state. Speaking to reporters today after meeting Purohit, Mann said, "I met Governor today. I handed over the letter of support from our MLAs and staked claims to form a government. The Governor asked us for the place and time of the oath ceremony."

"It will be held at the native village of Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan, at 12.30 pm on March 16," he said. Mann said that historic decisions will be taken soon after the government is formed after the oath-taking ceremony.

He said, "People from across Punjab will come to the ceremony, and they will also pay tribute to Bhagat Singh. We will have a good cabinet, and historic decisions, never made before, will be taken by the new government. So, you will have to wait." Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the oath-taking ceremony.

Mann and Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 over the party's victory in the Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022