Craze for 'bulldozer' tatoos in Uttar Pradesh as people celebrate BJP's poll victory

After the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s massive win in the Uttar Pradesh elections, in Varanasi supporters have found a unique way to celebrate- getting 'bulldozer' tattoos inked on their arms.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:13 IST
BJP Supporter getting 'Bulldozer' tattooed in his hand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s massive win in the Uttar Pradesh elections, in Varanasi supporters have found a unique way to celebrate- getting 'bulldozer' tattoos inked on their arms. Some supporters are also sporting 'Bulldozer Baba' tattoos.

At tattoo shops near Varanasi Assi Ghat, many people were spotted getting the tattoos. During the recent elections, Yogi Adityanath came to be called "bulldozer baba" due to frequent references of his government deploying bulldozers to demolish the ill-gotten property of criminals and mafias in the state.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a speech had said, "Till now we were calling him "Baba Chief Minister" but today one of the reputed English newspapers called him 'Baba Bulldozer'. I have not kept this name, this name was kept by a reputed English newspaper." The moniker for Adityanath caught on quickly and gained popularity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

