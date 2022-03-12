Left Menu

Venu Prasad appointed as additional chief secretary to Punjab CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:19 IST
Senior IAS officer A Venu Prasad has been appointed as the additional chief secretary to the Punjab chief minister, according to a government order.

Prasad's appointment is the first such administrative change following the change of guard in the state.

Prasad is a 1991-batch IAS officer.

He was additional chief secretary, parliamentary affairs and taxation, with additional charge of chairman-cum-managing director, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit following his Congress party's drubbing in the Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

Bhagwant Mann will be sworn-in as Punjab chief minister on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

