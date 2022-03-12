Section of govt staff behaving like 'white-collar beggars': Kerala Minister

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:19 IST
Kerala Minister for Local Self Government and Excise M V Govindan on Saturday lashed out at a section of government employees who make common people run from pillar to post and said they were behaving like ''white-collar beggars''.

The minister made the criticism while speaking in a function here about red tapism existing in the government service.

''It is a reality that a group of degraded and disgraceful persons, who cause shame to the society, are part of this government service,'' the CPI(M) leader said.

Such employees were behaving like ''white-collar beggars'', the minister said.

He also warned such officials from writing down wrong queries in files that were used to push the public to dire straits.

It was not for the first time that Govindan, also a senior Marxist party leader from northern Kannur, hit out at the red tapism and unhealthy tendencies prevailing in government service.

Last December, he lashed out at the indifferent bureaucratic attitude while speaking at a government staff meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

