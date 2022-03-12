People forgave me because I didn't defect: ex-Cong leader Lourenco on his victory in Goa polls

Former Goa Congress working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, who won as an Independent from the Curtorim Assembly constituency in recent polls, on Saturday said that the people had forgiven him because he did not defect.

Interestingly, Lourenco had quit the Congress ahead of polls despite getting a ticket to join the Trinamool Congress. He returned to Congress but was denied a ticket. He then contested as an Independent candidate from the Curtorim seat and won. After winning the election, results of which were declared on Thursday, Lourenco extended his support to the BJP, which is set to form a government in Goa for a third straight term. He said it was a miracle that God chose him to serve the people again.

“I had thought that God wanted to finish me from politics and give me something else. I thought that was God's plan. But it was a miracle that I was elected again,” Lourenco told PTI. Speaking about his victory, Lourenco said it was a miracle in his life. ''It was God's blessing, and secondly, the people have reposed faith in me. Since my intentions were clean, people endorsed my candidature,” he said.

Lourenco said that even while joining the TMC and later leaving it, his intentions were clean. “Now, I am here to deliver for the people of my constituency. I am very serious and don't mind toiling like a labourer if I have to do it for my people. They have forgiven me because I didn't defect,'' he added. Besides Lourenco, two Independents and two elected members of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have extended their support to the BJP, which won 20 seats in the 40-member House.

