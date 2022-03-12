Congress Working Committee to meet on Sunday to discuss poll debacle

The Congress Working Committee will meet on Sunday to discuss the outcome of assembly election in which the party received a drubbing, sources said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting of the top decision-making body of the party at its headquarters here at 4 PM tomorrow, they said.

The meeting comes after the Congress' poor performance at the hustings as it lost Punjab to the AAP and could not win any of the four other states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The leaders of G-23, who have been demanding an organisational overhaul, had met Friday evening at the residence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to evolve their strategy ahead of the crucial CWC meeting.

Sunday's meeting is likely to see some fireworks from the G-23 as they had suggested corrective measures after the last round of assembly polls, when the party lost Puducherry and failed to make a mark in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, but there had been little movement on that front.

