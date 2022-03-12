Left Menu

MoS Bharati Pawar demands Maha govt to help farmers who suffered crop damage due to unseasonal rainfall

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar on Saturday demanded the Maharashtra government to help farmers who suffered massive crop damage due to unseasonal rain.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:55 IST
MoS Bharati Pawar demands Maha govt to help farmers who suffered crop damage due to unseasonal rainfall
Damaged crops in Maharashtra due to Unseasonal rainfall. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar on Saturday demanded the Maharashtra government to help farmers who suffered massive crop damage due to unseasonal rain. "I personally saw the condition in a few farms the day before yesterday. The damage is massive. We have suggested the Maharashtra government to take it into account and take the necessary steps to help the farmers," Pawar told ANI.

She said that the Centre has always helped the state to overcome such losses earlier. "The State Government must file 'panchnama' and provide the necessary help to meet the damage." "We have demanded that 'panchnama' be done and farmers be given necessary help at the earliest. I think the state government should give immediate orders for the same," added Pawar.

Following the unseasonal rainfall, farmers in Nashik have suffered huge crop damage. Farmers said that the rainfall has caused major loss to wheat, onion, and maize crops in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022