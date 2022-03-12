Left Menu

Cong stages protest with calf in bullock cart over death of cows in Indore

Addressing the protesters, MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari said, A large number of cows have died in gaushalas in Bhopal, Indore and other parts of the state. Deaths of several cows have been reported from two gaushalas or cow shelters in Indore and Bhopal recently.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-03-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 17:14 IST
The Congress on Saturday took out a march in Madhya Pradesh's Indore with a calf in a bullock cart to protest against the death of cows.

The rally was taken out from the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru at Madhumilan Square to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Regal Square. Addressing the protesters, MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari said, “A large number of cows have died in gaushalas in Bhopal, Indore and other parts of the state. Cows are not safe in gaushalas in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh”.

Senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said the BJP pays only lip service to the cause of cows for deriving political mileage but fails to protect the cow.

The protesters shouted slogans demanding strict action against the people responsible for the death of cows. Deaths of several cows have been reported from two gaushalas or cow shelters in Indore and Bhopal recently. In both cases, First Information Reports (FIR) had been filed.

