President Kovind grieves loss of lives in Delhi fire incident

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the news of casualties in the fire accident in Delhi was extremely sad, and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

Seven people, including three children, were killed after a fire broke out in shanties in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

"The news of many casualties in the fire accident in Gokulpuri, Delhi is extremely sad. I express my condolences to all the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)