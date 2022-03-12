Left Menu

Reduction in EPFO interest rate BJP's 'return gift' to people following assembly poll win: Congress

Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress on Saturday said the reduction in EPFO interest rate was a return gift of the BJP to people following its victory in the just-concluded assembly polls.The income of 84 per cent people of the country has decreased.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 17:26 IST
Reduction in EPFO interest rate BJP's 'return gift' to people following assembly poll win: Congress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress on Saturday said the reduction in EPFO interest rate was a ''return gift'' of the BJP to people following its victory in the just-concluded assembly polls.

''The income of 84 per cent people of the country has decreased. Is it right to attack the savings of crores of employees on the basis of electoral victory?'' asked Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

''The EPFO has reduced the interest rate on PF deposits to the lowest level in 10 years. Is this the 'return gift' of BJP's victory,'' he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits on Saturday was proposed to be cut to a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for the current 2021-22 fiscal from 8.5 per cent in the previous year, sources said.

This is the lowest interest rate since 1977-78 on deposits that employees make towards their retirement fund. Interest rate on employees provident fund that year stood at 8 per cent.

The interest rate for the current fiscal year ending March 31 was set by the retirement fund body EPFO for its about five crore subscribers.

In the just-concluded assembly elections to five states, the BJP won in four -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- while the AAP swept Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022