After meeting BJYM activist's home, Union minister asks CPI(M) to maintain peace in Kerala

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday asked the ruling CPIM in Kerala to maintain peace in the state before allotting money for world peace in the state budget in light of the death of a BJP activist.Muraleedharan, who visited the house of BJP activist Arun Kumar who died in a clash during a temple festival near here, asked the CPIM to end its violent politics.Arun Kumar 28 sustained injuries in a clash during a temple festival in a village a few days ago, had succumbed to his wounds in a hospital in the district on Friday.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 12-03-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arun Kumar (28) sustained injuries in a clash during a temple festival in a village a few days ago, had succumbed to his wounds in a hospital in the district on Friday. The BJP had alleged that Kumar was attacked by activists of the CPI(M) and its youth outfit DYFI.

''Ironically, the CPI(M), which is on a killing-spree of political opponents, has set aside Rs 2 crore in the state budget for world peace. First, they need to bring peace in Kerala, then they can do a drama about world peace,'' Muraleedharan told the media here.

He said the only mistake of the deceased youth was that he was a BJP activist.

''Can anyone point out one incident in which an opposition party member was murdered in Uttar Pradesh? However, that's not the situation in Kerala. That's why Yogiji asked the people there not to make UP another Kerala,'' he said.

Police said six people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred during the festival held at the temple in the Pazhambalakkode village on March 2.

Kumar was an activist of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP leaders said.

The police had rejected the allegations that Kumar was a victim of political rivalry and claimed that the victim and one of the accused arrested in connection with the case were relatives.

They said the incident occurred as part of a rivalry between two groups of youths in the locality in connection with the temple festival.

The BJP called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Alathur taluk and two panchayats -- Peringottukurissi and Kottayi -- on Saturday in protest against the killing.

