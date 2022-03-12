Left Menu

Turkmen president's son likely to succeed father in election

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, who has already been elevated to the No.2 position in the country as a deputy prime minister, is running against eight other candidates, some of whom are virtually unknown low-level public servants. An engineer and a diplomat by education, he has swiftly risen through government ranks, and local media refer to him as "the son of the nation," while his 64-year-old father is known as Arkadag, or Protector.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 17:34 IST
Turkmen president's son likely to succeed father in election
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov's son, Serdar, is poised to win Saturday's snap presidential election and succeed his father as the ruler of a gas-rich Central Asian nation of six million.

President Berdymukhamedov, in power since 2007, called the vote last month, saying he wanted to give way to a new generation of leaders and the ruling Democratic party quickly nominated his son. Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, who has already been elevated to the No.2 position in the country as a deputy prime minister, is running against eight other candidates, some of whom are virtually unknown low-level public servants.

An engineer and a diplomat by education, he has swiftly risen through government ranks, and local media refer to him as "the son of the nation," while his 64-year-old father is known as Arkadag, or Protector. The outgoing president has said he would remain the speaker of the upper house of parliament after handing over the presidency.

Over 86% of voters had cast their ballots by 15 p.m. local time (1000 GMT), the Central Election Commission said. "There is hope that the country will become more modern, will look forward rather than back," Oraz, a 30-year-old logistics company employee, said after voting.

Results of the vote are due to be announced on Sunday. Turkmenistan, a former Soviet republic bordering Iran and Afghanistan, sits on the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves and exports gas by pipelines to China and Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022