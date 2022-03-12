Governor of Ukraine's Kyiv region says evacuations ongoing
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 17:53 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Evacuations of civilians from frontline towns in Ukraine's Kyiv region were proceeding on Saturday and are planned to continue on Sunday, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba told local media.
"We will try to get people out every day, as long as it's possible to observe a ceasefire," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oleksiy Kuleba
- Kyiv
- Ukraine
Advertisement