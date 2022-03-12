Reduction in EPFO interest rate attack on working people: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Saturday hit out at the Modi government over the reduction in EPFO interest rate, saying post the results of the assembly elections, it has mounted further ''attacks'' on the working people.

The results were announced on Thursday and the BJP won Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, while in Goa, it on its own has touched the halfway mark. Punjab was won by the AAP.

Interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits on Saturday was proposed to be cut to a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for the current 2021-22 fiscal from 8.5 per cent in the previous year, sources said.

''Post these assembly election results Modi government mounts further attacks on the working people with a vengeance. Resist this attack that comes in the background of mounting hardships with jobloses, price rise etc., with all our might,'' said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet.

This 8.1 per cent interest rate is the lowest since 1977-78 on deposits that employees make towards their retirement fund. Interest rate on employees provident fund that year stood at 8 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)