Left Menu

Amid search for Dhami's successor in U'khand, Union Minister Bhatt meets BL Santosh

BJP might have swept the Uttarakhand Assembly polls with a thumping majority, but the defeat of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from his Khatima seat has raised doubts and uncertainty over who will be the next chief minister of the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 19:27 IST
Amid search for Dhami's successor in U'khand, Union Minister Bhatt meets BL Santosh
Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP might have swept the Uttarakhand Assembly polls with a thumping majority, but the defeat of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from his Khatima seat has raised doubts and uncertainty over who will be the next chief minister of the state. Amid this, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Saturday met BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh in Uttarakhand.

On meeting with BL Santosh in Uttarakhand, the Union Minister said this was a courtesy call and there was no other subject. "In our party, organization ministers are the backbone of the party. I came here after two and a half months. Before that, I was busy in the Vijay Sankalp rally and then in elections. So I came here to thank people," said Bhatt.

"The people of the state have given us a thumping majority in Uttarakhand, and that is why I came and thanked them and expressed gratitude that the victory which has been achieved this time in Uttarakhand have broken all the myths. There was a myth that the state Education Minister never win in Uttarakhand but this time also he won," he added. When asked about being a strong contender for the Chief Minister, he said, "There is no such thing, I have worked on the responsibility that my party has given me till date. I have never seen left and right."

He further said that the MLAs will decide their leader in the legislator party meeting and after that, the name of the elected leader comes for approval in the Central Parliamentary Board. "When the name will be approved by the Parliamentary Board, it will be declared. This is the process and we will go like this only," he said.

He further said that somewhere someone's name always pops up in media. "BJP's procedure is completely different. There is nothing in anyone's mind, the what the Parliamentary Board will decide will follow it," said MoS Defence.

On a question on how long it will take to form the government, Bhatt said "I think that immediately after Holi further work can be done to form a government." The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022