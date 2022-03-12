EC-BYPOLLS Bypoll to Asansol LS seat, four assembly constituencies on Apr 12 New Delhi, Ma'

By-polls to one Lok Sabha seat and four assembly constituencies across four states will be held on April 12, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

With the presidential election due later this year, the by-polls will also fill up the vacancies in the electoral college which elects the president.

According to an EC statement, the counting of votes will take place on April 16.

The Asansol parliamentary seat in West Bengal fell vacant following the resignation of BJP lawmaker Babul Supriyo, who joined the Trinamool Congress.

By-elections will also be held for Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North.

The notification for the five by-polls will be issued on March 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)