Left Menu

EC-BYPOLLS Bypoll to Asansol LS seat, four assembly constituencies on Apr 12 New Delhi, Ma'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 19:30 IST
EC-BYPOLLS Bypoll to Asansol LS seat, four assembly constituencies on Apr 12 New Delhi, Ma'
  • Country:
  • India

By-polls to one Lok Sabha seat and four assembly constituencies across four states will be held on April 12, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

With the presidential election due later this year, the by-polls will also fill up the vacancies in the electoral college which elects the president.

According to an EC statement, the counting of votes will take place on April 16.

The Asansol parliamentary seat in West Bengal fell vacant following the resignation of BJP lawmaker Babul Supriyo, who joined the Trinamool Congress.

By-elections will also be held for Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North.

The notification for the five by-polls will be issued on March 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022