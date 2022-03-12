Left Menu

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed since Russian invasion: Zelenskiy

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 12-03-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 20:08 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
  • Ukraine

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news briefing, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.

He said the West should be more involved in negotiations to end the war but welcomed efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, and said he had suggested to Bennett holding talks in Jerusalem.

