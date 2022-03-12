Left Menu

National Conference rejigs media cell

A spokesperson of the party said the changes were made in the interest of strengthening the media and the communication wing of the party, and the order was issued by the party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah.Former MLA from RS Pura and senior leader Gagan Bhagat was nominated as the deputy chief spokesperson and in-charge, capacity building and training.Imran Nabi Dar, who was the spokesperson of Kashmir province, has been elevated to the post of the partys state spokesperson and Ifra Jan, who was the additional spokeswoman, has taken over his position.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 20:31 IST
National Conference rejigs media cell
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference (NC) on Saturday revamped its media and communication cell, and nominated party leader Tanvir Sadiq as its chief spokesperson and in-charge of communications.

Sadiq was the advisor to former chief minister Omar Abdullah in his government and also the party spokesperson a decade ago. A spokesperson of the party said the changes were made in the interest of strengthening the media and the communication wing of the party, and the order was issued by the party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah.

Former MLA from RS Pura and senior leader Gagan Bhagat was nominated as the deputy chief spokesperson and in-charge, capacity building and training.

Imran Nabi Dar, who was the spokesperson of Kashmir province, has been elevated to the post of the party’s state spokesperson and Ifra Jan, who was the additional spokeswoman, has taken over his position. NC youth leaders Zeeshan Rana and Thakur Yashu Vardhan Singh have been nominated as the additional spokespersons of Jammu, the party said.

In addition, Mudassir Shahmiri has been nominated as the deputy political secretary to the party vice president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022