New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL38 POLLS-UP-SURVEY UP voters chose development over Ram temple, Hindutva: Post-poll survey Lucknow: Development and government functioning were among the top priorities for voters in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections while the Ram temple and Hindutva did not weigh much in the minds of people while exercising their franchise, a post-poll survey has highlighted.

DEL42 POLLS-UP-SURVEY-MUSLIMS Over half of Hindu voters back BJP, Muslim electors favour SP in UP: Post-poll survey (Eds: Adds para 5) Lucknow: The BJP got the support of the over half of the Hindu voters while the Samajwadi Party was backed by over two-third of Muslim electors in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, a post-poll survey has revealed.

DEL26 POLLS-UP-MARGIN UP polls: Victory margin less than 5,000 in 49 seats Lucknow: The victory margin of 49 candidates was less than 5,000 votes in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. DEL18 PB-2NDLD-AAP-MANN AAP's Bhagwant Mann meets governor, stakes claim to form government in Punjab Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday staked claim to form government in the state after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit here. DES8 UKD-CM-POST Uttarakhand: After Dhami loses, speculations over CM post Dehradun: With uncertainty prevailing over Pushkar Singh Dhami's return to the chief minister’s post following his defeat in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, speculation begun once again in the media here about who might replace him.

