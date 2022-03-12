PM shares 'long term planning, continuous commitment' as only mantra to success for youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a gathering of the participants in the 11th edition of Khel Mahakumbh in Gujarat and said long term planning and continuous commitment is the only mantra for success. "I suggest all of the youth that never look for shortcuts to success. There is only one mantra for success, long term planning and continuous commitment. Neither one win can be our last stop, nor one loss," PM Modi said at the inauguration event of Khel Mahakumbh at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister also laid down the government's planning to "take sports to the heights of success in the country". "There is a need for 360-degree teamwork to take sports to the heights of success in the country. The country is working with a holistic approach. Khelo India programme is one such example. Earlier the young talents did not get opportunities, we started identifying such talents and providing them with necessary requirements. The sportspersons are being given the best possible facilities today," he said.

Further elaborating the government's efforts to encourage sports and sportspersons, the Prime Minister said that the sports budget has been increased nearly 70 per cent since his government came to power in the country. "The sports budget has been hiked nearly 70 per cent in the last seven years. Now all those coaches are also being rewarded who trained the medal-winning sportspersons. This has resulted in the identification of talents from rural India, backward classes and even from the tribal areas, which is making the country proud," he said.

"In 2018, we had founded the country's first National Sports University in Manipur. Major Dhyan Chand Sports University is also going to be started in Uttar Pradesh for higher education in sports. IIM Rohtak has started PG Diploma in Sports Management. Swarnim Gujarat Sports University is also an example in Gujarat," PM Modi added. He also urged parents to identify the interest of their children in sports and encourage them.

"I want to urge the families of youth that time has changed, if your child has an interest in sports, find it and encourage him or her," PM Modi said. (ANI)

