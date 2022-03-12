Left Menu

Arunachal governor pledges body organs, urges people to follow suit

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:36 IST
Arunachal governor pledges body organs, urges people to follow suit
Mishra said that a person, even after death, can save many lives by donating organs if they are pledged. Image Credit: Twitter(@BrigMishra)
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Saturday pledged to donate his body parts for the needy people and urged people to do the same.

He signed an undertaking in this regard with the Guwahati-based Zublee Foundation, an NGO working to encourage people to support deceased organ donation, according to a Raj Bhavan statement here.

Mishra said that a person, even after death, can save many lives by donating organs if they are pledged.

The governor had also spoken to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the issue of adopting the Transplantation of Human Organs Act for facilitating deceased organ donations and transplantation as an alternative option for the people of the state.

Khandu has assured Mishra that necessary steps will be taken in the ongoing Assembly session.

A number of the Raj Bhavan officials also pledged to donate their organs, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022