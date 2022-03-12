Left Menu

Goa governor dissolves Assembly as its term expiring on Mar 15

The governor appointed Sawant as caretaker chief minister till the new government is sworn in.On Saturday evening, the governor issued the order dissolving the Legislative Assembly with immediate effect.General election has been held for the purpose of constituting a new Legislative Assembly for the State of Goa, the order signed by the Governor reads.The order stated that the Election Commission of India has published the constitution of the new legislative assembly for Goa.

Hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tendered his resignation to pave the way for the formation of a new government, Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday evening dissolved the Legislative Assembly with immediate effect.

Sawant had submitted his resignation on Saturday afternoon to the governor after his party- BJP- won 20 of the total 40 seats in the recently-held elections. The governor appointed Sawant as caretaker chief minister till the new government is sworn in.

On Saturday evening, the governor issued the order dissolving the Legislative Assembly with immediate effect.

"General election has been held for the purpose of constituting a new Legislative Assembly for the State of Goa," the order signed by the Governor reads.

The order stated that the Election Commission of India has published the constitution of the new legislative assembly for Goa. "It is deemed expedient to dissolve the present Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa," the order reads, adding that the term of the present legislative assembly of Goa will expire on March 15, 2022.

