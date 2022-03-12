Left Menu

Congress leader CM Ibrahim tenders resignation from party over inaction despite 'several grievances'

Karnataka Congress senior leader CM Ibrahim on Saturday tendered his resignation from the primary membership to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi due to the lack of action even after placing several grievances of the party in front of her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:09 IST
CM Ibrahim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Congress senior leader CM Ibrahim on Saturday tendered his resignation from the primary membership to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi due to the lack of action even after placing several grievances of the party in front of her. "From the past 12 years, in my several letters addressed to you, I had placed before you several grievances of the party and you had indeed replied that you will take necessary remedial measures. But so far, I do not see any changes," Ibrahim wrote.

"I tender my resignation from Primary Membership of the party with immediate effect," the letter wrote. Earlier this year, CM Ibrahim had said that he is in talks with Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party.

"There are three options for me currently, JDS, TMC, and Samajwadi Party. People from TMC and Samajwadi Party are contacting me. Many people will leave Congress before the election in Karnataka," said Ibrahim. Earlier, while expressing his unhappiness with the appointment of BK Hariprasad as the new leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Ibrahim said: "Goodbye to the party." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

