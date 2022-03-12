Paris says call with Putin was 'difficult'
PTI | Paris | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:21 IST
- Country:
- France
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron says his three-way call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very frank and also difficult." French officials said the Russian leader gave no indication during the call Saturday lasting more than an hour that he intends to stop the fighting in Ukraine.
European leaders are working on what they describe as a punishing new set of "massive" economic sanctions against Moscow in the hope of getting Putin to change his mind.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- European
- Emmanuel Macron
- Moscow
- French
- Ukraine
- Putin
- German
- Olaf Scholz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says two commercial ships hit by Russian missiles near Odessa port
Wall St Week Ahead-Some investors wary of 'buying the dip' as Ukraine, Fed gyrate stocks
WRAPUP 20-Kyiv braces for assault as Russia, Ukraine signal possibility of talks
Wall St Week Ahead-Some investors wary of 'buying the dip' as Ukraine, Fed gyrate stocks
Wall St Week Ahead-Some investors wary of 'buying the dip' as Ukraine, Fed gyrate stocks