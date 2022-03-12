Paris says call with Putin was 'difficult'

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron says his three-way call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very frank and also difficult." French officials said the Russian leader gave no indication during the call Saturday lasting more than an hour that he intends to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

European leaders are working on what they describe as a punishing new set of "massive" economic sanctions against Moscow in the hope of getting Putin to change his mind.

