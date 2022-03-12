BJP leader Vishwajit Rane meets Goa governor, calls it personal visit

BJP MLA-elect Vishwajit Rane on Saturday met Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai triggering political speculation at a time when the new government is yet to be sworn in. He later said that it was his personal visit.

Rane has been projecting himself as a contender for the post of Goa chief minister after the BJP won 20 of the total 40 seats in the recent elections, sources said. Two MGP members and three Independents have already extended their support to BJP, which is set to form a government for the third consecutive term. Rane met the governor after the latter dissolved the state Legislative Assembly, whose term expires on March 15. Earlier in the day, incumbent chief minister Pramod Sawant tendered his resignation to the governor, paving the way for the formation of a new government. He was appointed as the caretaker CM by the governor Seeking to rest the speculation, Rane issued a statement saying that he met the governor in his personal capacity as he wanted to invite Pillai to his Valpoi constituency and take his blessings following his poll victory.

Rane, a former state health minister, has won from the Valpoi segment while his wife, Deviya, who was fielded by BJP, emerged victorious from the Poriem assembly constituency.

“Everything is not political,” he said.

