Goa BJP leader Vishwajit Rane meets Governor, calls it 'personal visit'

Amid uncertainty over the next chief ministerial in Goa where the BJP retained power in the Assembly polls, state Health Minister in the outgoing Pramod Sawant government Vishwajit Rane met Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday, however, he denied it being a political visit and called it a mere "personal visit".

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:53 IST
Goa BJP leader Vishwajit Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid uncertainty over the next chief ministerial in Goa where the BJP retained power in the Assembly polls, state Health Minister in the outgoing Pramod Sawant government Vishwajit Rane met Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday, however, he denied it being a political visit and called it a mere "personal visit". "I met the Governor in the evening. It was a personal visit, there is nothing political in it," Rane told ANI over the phone.

Inquired about the timing of the visit amid the persistent mist over the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the state, he said, "The last time he had come to my constituency, I could not meet him. So I went to pay a personal visit." Earlier, on the day of the counting of votes of Assembly elections, Rane said that he cannot predict whether Pramod Sawant will become the next chief minister of the coastal state and called it a "sensitive question".

The BJP fell just one seat short of attaining a majority in the elections and secured 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly of Goa. However, the party is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

