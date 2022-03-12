Free ration to over 1 lakh poor people without discrimination in MP: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the free ration is being provided to over 1 lakh poor people without any discrimination by the Central and state governments in the state. The chief minister along with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar laid the foundation stone of several development projects and launched the special Sahariya tribal housing project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Sheopur.

While addressing the public, Chouhan said, "Free ration is being provided to over 1 lakh poor people without any discrimination. 5 Kg ration is given from Centre under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana' and 5 kg from the state government under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana'." The chief minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the "Modi-led government is the government of the poor people."

"We collect tax from those who are 'Saksham' (capable) and provide things to poor for free so that everyone gets justice," Chouhan said. He further said the poor do not need to travel kilometers to receive ration. "The government will make sure that it will be delivered to people in their house directly." (ANI)

