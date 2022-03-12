Left Menu

BJP would have won at least 25-26 seats in Goa with MGP alliance, says MGP president

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) president Deepak Dhavalikar on Saturday said that BJP would have won at least 25-26 seats in Goa if they had an alliance with MGP.

ANI | Miramar (Goa) | Updated: 12-03-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 23:11 IST
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) president Deepak Dhavalikar on Saturday said that BJP would have won at least 25-26 seats in Goa if they had an alliance with MGP. "If BJP was in alliance with the MGP, the party would have won between 25-26 seats, MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said.

He extended unconditional support to the BJP in the state. Accepting defeat in the just-concluded Goa Assembly polls, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA and leader Ramakrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar said that his party could not win more seats as it lacked Vitamin M (Money) to fight the elections.

"We have less Vitamin M (Money). The ones who had it did well in the election", said Sudin Dhavalikar. MGP won in only two seats and Dhavalikar attributed the party's loss to the AAP and Revolutionary Goans party that fetched a sizeable number of votes in many Assembly constituencies. Dhavalikar said that MGP has extended unconditional support to BJP to form the new government.

Dhavalikar said that tying up with TMC for the pre-poll alliance wasn't a mistake. He added that the TMC entered Goa late which is why it did not perform well. "First-time TMC entered, just three months ago. They pulled about 7 per cent vote. We did not make any mistake allying with the TMC." He refused to comment on the new CM face of the BJP in Goa and said that it was for the BJP leadership to take decisions.

On the occasion, he visited Miramar, on the birth anniversary of the late Dayanand B Bandodkar, the first Chief Minister of Goa. (ANI)

