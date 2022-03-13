Left Menu

Telangana Minister KTR warns to cut water, power supply to military authorities in Hyderabad, faces BJP backlash

Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KTR Rao on Saturday warned to "cut water and power supply" to the military authorities (Cantonment limits), if there be the need, stating that it is "not fair to close the roads whenever they (military) want".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-03-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 10:25 IST
Telangana Minister KTR warns to cut water, power supply to military authorities in Hyderabad, faces BJP backlash
Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KTR Rao (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KTR Rao on Saturday warned to "cut water and power supply" to the military authorities (Cantonment limits), if there be the need, stating that it is "not fair to close the roads whenever they (military) want". Rao was speaking during the Question Hour on Saturday in the state Assembly on the implementation of the 'Strategic Nala Development Programme' in Hyderabad.

Addressing the state Legislative Assembly, Rao said, "We will cut power and water supply if needed to military authorities (Cantonment limits) because it is not fair to close the roads whenever they want." He was referring to the alleged inconvenience caused to residents of Safilguda, Cantonment, a road adjacent to Secunderabad club in Hyderabad, due to 'restrictions' such as the closure of roads.

Notably, Rao in 2021 had termed the closure of road by the Army "highly objectionable and illegal". Soon after the statement, the Opposition BJP came down heavily on the Minister, accusing him of threatening the military and trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad.

"It is a really shocking comment from Telangana municipal minister KTR, who is well educated. He doesn't even have respect for our Indian Army. This really shows the Telangana government's stand on how they treat Army. Today, they are threatening military authorities, with statements to disconnect electricity and water supply. Are they trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad?" asked party spokesperson NV Subhash. The spokesperson further termed it "dangerous" for TRS to threaten the government authorities.

"If these people come back to power in the state, it will be very dangerous for everyone as they threaten the government authorities," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022