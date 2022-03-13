Adityanath likely to meet PM Modi, other BJP leaders
Set to take oath as chief minister for a second term, Adityanaths talks with the top party leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, are likely to centre around a host of issues related to government formation besides being a formal exercise as this is his first visit to the capital after the results were declared on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders on Sunday, in his first visit to the national capital after the party notched up a comprehensive victory in the state assembly polls. Set to take oath as chief minister for a second term, Adityanath's talks with the top party leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, are likely to centre around a host of issues related to government formation besides being a formal exercise as this is his first visit to the capital after the results were declared on Thursday. He is likely to be here for two days, sources said. The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly. Its two allies won another 18 seats. Political watchers believe that Adityanath's stature has received a boost with the win as his leadership was at the centre of the BJP's re-election bid.
