Left Menu

Rajbhar claims 'manipulation of EVMs' led to UP poll debacle

Suheldev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday claimed that manipulation of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) led to the loss of Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners in the just-concluded elections in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-03-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 12:51 IST
Rajbhar claims 'manipulation of EVMs' led to UP poll debacle
SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suheldev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday claimed that manipulation of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) led to the loss of Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners in the just-concluded elections in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar, an OBC leader from eastern UP, said, "The Samajwadi Party and SBSP alliance lost because of the hacking of EVMs besides Mayawati's BSP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. The BSP and AIMIM fielded candidates of the same caste and communities as fielded by the SP and its alliance partners. The SP has a stronghold amongst Muslims and Yadavs. In eastern UP districts like Ghazipur and Varanasi, the BSP and the AIMIM fielded Yadav and Muslim candidates against the SP candidates, which split votes of the Opposition parties, ensuring BJP's triumph."

He added, "The counting of votes took place almost six times in certain constituencies where the BJP was trailing in the initial phases. After six rounds of counting, once the BJP candidates came in the leads, the counting was stopped. The BJP had deputed entire state machinery in the elections." The SBSP chief said, "Mayawati and Owaisi helped in creating buzz for the BJP. If these factors were not there, the SP alliance would have won over 300 seats in the state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022