Left Menu

Meeting with BJP top brass, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath, on Yogi's Delhi itinerary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday began the two-day visit to the national capital, as he's scheduled to meet the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, to discuss the government formation in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:02 IST
Meeting with BJP top brass, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath, on Yogi's Delhi itinerary
Visual of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaching Delhi from Hindon Airport (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday began the two-day visit to the national capital, as he's scheduled to meet the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, to discuss the government formation in the state. Adityanath will also call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. He is also slated to meet the BJP chief J P Nadda and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

Discussion on the names of probable faces in the new state Cabinet is likely to be on the top agenda during the deliberations of Adityanath with the top brass of the BJP. According to the party sources, Adityanath is likely to meet the Prime Minister at around 5 pm today at his residence.

Yogi will also visit the party headquarters and meet the leaders. He will meet Santhosh at around 1 pm which will be followed by the meeting with the Vice President at around 3 pm. Adityanath is expected to meet Nadda at around 6 pm.

This is Adityanath's first visit to the national capital after winning the second Assembly elections in a row in Uttar Pradesh. Following the massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow. Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022