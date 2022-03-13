Left Menu

Maha: BJP workers burn copies of police notice issued to Fadnavis in phone tapping case

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar seconded Shelar.He Fadnavis brought before the people corruption in transfers of officialsnow this state government is trying to counter that allegation, Darekar told another TV channel.Darekar claimed the MVA government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is facing embarrassment in Maharashtra due to the corruption allegations levelled against it and therefore, making the poor and unfortunate attempt to target Fadnavis.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:11 IST
Maha: BJP workers burn copies of police notice issued to Fadnavis in phone tapping case
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday burnt copies of a notice issued by Mumbai police to senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones.

Besides, a number of BJP leaders, including MLA Nitesh Rane, MLCs Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar, and party leader Kripashankar Singh, gathered outside Fadnavis's residence in south Mumbai, where a team of the BKC cyber police reached around noon to record the latter's statement in connection with the case.

The party workers staged protests and burnt copies of the police notice in various parts of the state, including Pune, Pandharpur (in Solapur district), Nagpur, Chandrapur and Sangli.

The Mumbai cyber police had issued a notice to former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis, asking him to appear before them on Sunday in connection with the case.

Fadnavis, however, on Saturday said a senior police officer called to inform him that police will visit his residence to take the required information and there was no need for him to visit the police station.

On Sunday, BJP MLA and former state minister Ashish Shelar said, “…Let them record it (the statement). The truth never hides and it can never be defeated.'' “In fact, Devendra Fadnavis has brought to light corruption in this case. It was expected that those who engaged in corruption or are facing corruption allegations were probed in this case. But, the Maharashtra government is somewhere trying to use pressure tactics on the opponents,” Shelar told a news channel. Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar seconded Shelar.

“He (Fadnavis) brought before the people corruption in transfers (of officials)…now this (state) government is trying to counter that allegation,” Darekar told another TV channel.

Darekar claimed the MVA government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) is facing embarrassment in Maharashtra due to the corruption allegations levelled against it and therefore, making the “poor and unfortunate” attempt to target Fadnavis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022