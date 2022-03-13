Left Menu

Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to be TMC candidates for byelections in WB

Former Union ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo will be TMC candidates for Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol and Assembly by-election from Ballygunge respectively.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:18 IST
Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to be TMC candidates for byelections in WB
Former Union Ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo will be TMC candidates for Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol and Assembly by-election from Ballygunge respectively. In a tweet today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol."

"Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!," Mamata tweeted. On October 19, 2021, Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo formally submitted his resignation as a BJP MP from the House to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On Saturday, the Election Commission announced that the bypolls in Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal would be held on April 12. Counting of the votes will take place on April 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022