UP, U'khand, Manipur assemblies see rise in number of MLAs aged above 55

After the recent round of elections, the state assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur have acquired an elder profile owing to an increase in the number of MLAs aged above 55 years.

According to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, the proportion of MLAs aged 55 years or below has decreased to 59.5 per cent in 2022 from 64.7 per cent in 2017.

On the other hand, the three newly elected assemblies now have more women MLAs when compared to the outgoing House.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly now has 47 women legislators, compared to 42 in the outgoing assembly, while the number of women MLAs in Uttarakhand has increased from five in 2017 to eight in 2022.

The number of women legislators in the Manipur assembly has doubled to four when compared to five years ago.

In the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, the proportion of MLAs aged 55 years or below has decreased to 51 per cent in 2022 from 61 per cent in 2017.

In Manipur too the proportion of MLAs aged 55 years or below has decreased to 55 per cent in 2022 from 71.7 per cent in 2017.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree has increased from 72.7 per cent in 2017 to 75.9 per cent in 2022.

In Uttarakhand, the number of MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree has reduced from 77 per cent in 2017 to 68 per cent in 2022. The incoming Assembly in Manipur has 76.6 per cent of the newly elected MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree, slightly lower than the 68.4 per cent in 2017.

In Uttar Pradesh, nine political parties are represented in the 403-member House, while the Uttarakhand Assembly has representation of three political parties.

In Manipur, six political parties are represented in the 60-member House along with three independent MLAs. PTI SKU CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)