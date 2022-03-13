Left Menu

UP, U'khand, Manipur assemblies see rise in number of MLAs aged above 55

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:28 IST
UP, U'khand, Manipur assemblies see rise in number of MLAs aged above 55
  • Country:
  • India

After the recent round of elections, the state assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur have acquired an elder profile owing to an increase in the number of MLAs aged above 55 years.

According to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, the proportion of MLAs aged 55 years or below has decreased to 59.5 per cent in 2022 from 64.7 per cent in 2017.

On the other hand, the three newly elected assemblies now have more women MLAs when compared to the outgoing House.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly now has 47 women legislators, compared to 42 in the outgoing assembly, while the number of women MLAs in Uttarakhand has increased from five in 2017 to eight in 2022.

The number of women legislators in the Manipur assembly has doubled to four when compared to five years ago.

In the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, the proportion of MLAs aged 55 years or below has decreased to 51 per cent in 2022 from 61 per cent in 2017.

In Manipur too the proportion of MLAs aged 55 years or below has decreased to 55 per cent in 2022 from 71.7 per cent in 2017.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree has increased from 72.7 per cent in 2017 to 75.9 per cent in 2022.

In Uttarakhand, the number of MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree has reduced from 77 per cent in 2017 to 68 per cent in 2022. The incoming Assembly in Manipur has 76.6 per cent of the newly elected MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree, slightly lower than the 68.4 per cent in 2017.

In Uttar Pradesh, nine political parties are represented in the 403-member House, while the Uttarakhand Assembly has representation of three political parties.

In Manipur, six political parties are represented in the 60-member House along with three independent MLAs. PTI SKU CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022