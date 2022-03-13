Left Menu

Mumbai police registers case against Narayan Rane's sons

A case has been registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons, Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane, at Mumbai's Azad Maidan Police Station for accusing that the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has links with the underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:35 IST
Union Minister Narayan Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A case has been registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons, Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane, at Mumbai's Azad Maidan Police Station for accusing that the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has links with the underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. Police on Sunday said that the NCP leader Suraj Chavan filed a complaint against the BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane.

Earlier on Saturday, Chavan in a press conference questioned the BJP's demands for the resignation of the state minister Nawab Malik. "In the press conference, Nilesh Rane has said that Sharad Pawar is a man of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and so he is probably not seeking the resignation of Nawab Malik," Chavan said.

Currently, the NCP leader Nawab Malik is in judicial custody in connection with the underworld Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Earlier, searches were carried out by the Enforcement Directorate at several places linked to people associated with the underworld Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai.

The ED had also conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. (ANI)

