DMK protects Tamils at all places, says TN CM Stalin

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday underscored that all Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine have been brought home successfully and said his party protects Tamils wherever they live.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 14:26 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday underscored that all Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine have been brought home successfully and said his party protects Tamils wherever they live. Be it local Tamils or those in Ukraine, the DMK is the party that safeguards all of them, Stalin said presiding over a wedding here. Recalling the state government's efforts to bring home students from the war-scarred country, the Chief Minister said all Tamil Nadu students who were stranded in Ukraine have returned home and he himself welcomed the last batch of 9 students on March 12. Stalin pointed out that a panel led by party MP Tiruchi Siva was set up to coordinate with the Centre the evacuation of students.

The DMK chief said the successful evacuation of Tamil Nadu students illustrates that wherever Tamil people live, the DMK guards them. The Tamil Nadu government had on Saturday said that out of the 1,921 students from the state, 1,890 returned from Ukraine. The remaining 31 were in 'safe zones' in Ukraine and its neighboring countries. They were not interested in returning home, the government had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

