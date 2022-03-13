Left Menu

Tejashwi confident of winning Bihar MLC polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday exuded confidence in winning "a good number of seats" in the upcoming Legislative Council elections scheduled to be held on April 4.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday exuded confidence in winning "a good number of seats" in the upcoming Legislative Council elections scheduled to be held on April 4. Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi said that he's confident of the RJD doing well in the elections for the legislative council and the party will win a good number of seats.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the elections to be held on April 4 and the counting of votes will take place on April 7. The Legislative Council elections are to be held on 24 seats in Bihar. The RJD had in 2016 contested the legislative council elections in alliance with Congress.

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement of fielding former Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha as TMC candidates for the Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol, the RJD leader said that it is her decision and she can take decisions for her party. "Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol," Mamata tweeted.

"It is her decision. She can make decisions for her party. What objection can I have to it? It is good," Tejashwi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

