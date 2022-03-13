Left Menu

K'taka CM rejects chances of defection of BJP leaders to other parties

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ruled out the possibility of anyone from the ruling BJP in the state defecting to other parties.Regarding chances of leaders from other parties joining the BJP in the state, he said just wait and see.These defections are just speculations, which have no basis.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 16:04 IST
K'taka CM rejects chances of defection of BJP leaders to other parties
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ruled out the possibility of anyone from the ruling BJP in the state defecting to other parties.

Regarding chances of leaders from other parties joining the BJP in the state, he said ''just wait and see''.

"These (defections) are just speculations, which have no basis. There is no question of anyone from BJP defecting to other parties. Neither earlier, nor now. I can tell you categorically that no one from our party will defect to other parties. As for anyone from other parties hopping onto BJP, just wait and see,'' Bommai told reporters here.

To a query on the possibility of early elections following a favourable outcome for BJP in the assembly elections in five states, the Chief Minister dismissed it saying these were only media speculations whereas there were no talks at any level in the party.

Regarding his visit to Delhi for the cabinet expansion as four ministerial berths were still lying vacant, Bommai said he would wait for signals from the seniors in the party.

"Seniors had told me that they will give me a hint (about expansion). They have not given any indications yet. Once they do so, then I will immediately go there (Delhi)," the Chief Minister said.

Against the sanctioned strength of 34, Karnataka has 30 ministers while lobbying is still on to grab the ministerial positions, BJP sources said.

Regarding the state tour of the leaders and party programme, Bommai said the party state executive committee is due to take place on March 30 and 31 where these matters will be decided.

With regard to bringing medical student Naveen S G's body from war-torn Kharkiv in Ukraine following his death due to shelling, the Chief Minister said once the bombings in Kharkiv reduces, the government will make efforts to bring back the corpse.

Naveen S G, a fourth-year medical student in Kharkiv, had died in the shelling as he ventured out to get food, water and currency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

