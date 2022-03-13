Left Menu

Yogi meets Vice Prez; likely to meet PM Modi next

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP general secretary organisation BL Santhosh on Sunday, in his first visit to the national capital after the party notched up a comprehensive victory in the assembly polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 16:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Sunday, in his first visit to the national capital after the party notched up a comprehensive victory in the assembly polls. Adityanath is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next, and BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thereafter.

Set to take oath as the chief minister for a second term, Adityanath's talks with the top party leadership, including Shah and Nadda, are likely to centre around a host of issues related to the government formation besides being a formal exercise. He is likely to be here for two days, sources said. The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly. Its two allies secured another 18 seats. Political watchers believe that Adityanath's stature has received a boost with the win as his leadership was at the centre of the BJP's re-election bid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

